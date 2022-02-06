Letter: Simplistic Framing of Fare-Free Transit

Re: the Feb. 2 article "Tucson considers making fare-free transit permanent."
Sam Kmack, in the opening paragraphs of his article presents a surprisingly narrow view of the costs and benefits of public transportation. Kmack’s statement that free public transit is worth “the cost of a tank of gas” to “typical riders” reflects a simplistic understanding of the diverse and significant value of a transit open to everyone.
While the article goes on to address somewhat wider aspect of the issue, Kmack still focuses primarily on the financial aspects of fare-free transit. He ignores the role Tucson’s system has in reducing traffic congestion, improving transportation safety, and shrinking our region’s carbon footprint. Does anyone in Tucson want more cars clogging busy roads, increasing driving hazards, and pumping more emissions into the air? Fare-free transit is clearly related to all of those concerns.
We would hope the Arizona Daily Star reports on this developing issue in a manner that reflects its complexity and its importance to the entire community.
Drew Colenbrander
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.