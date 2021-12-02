Letter: Since win...

Since when does a government accept minority rule? How can a democracy allow the minority vote to rule over the majority? There are solutions, some long term....like 7 year term limits on all Federal Government elected/and appointed officials and short term temporary fixes like removing the Civil War filibuster. Think about it people. How can we continue as a democracy when the minority blocks the will of the majority? We either make changes or our democracy becomes a King ruler.
Roger Engels
Oro Valley
