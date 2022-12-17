Letter: Sinema Comes to LIfe

I find it utterly amazing that Sen. Krysten Sinema seems to be on every network news-show in the last week. Apparently announcing her Independent political status has truly liberated her even to the point of conversing with reporters! I remember this summer, when key pieces of legislation were being debated in the Senate, her only public sighting was ducking into the Senate's elevator! When finally confronted about her political positions, she would stand mute in front of the cameras. The new Independent Senator espouses, bipartisanship and working with Trump-Republicans. As an Independent myself, I would find it difficult to cooperate with seditious coup plotters, neo-nazis, and various fraudsters, but then my view of being an Independent is to remain open minded to the positions of intelligent Republicans. Let's just say sitting down with politicians, who supported the election of Herschel Walker, Dr. Oz, and Blake Masters doesn't make this seem possible, but maybe Sinema can utilize her new TV charm campaign to enlighten them.