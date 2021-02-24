Letter: Sinema gets punished for not being left enough.

Anyone who has seen the full page spread by Moveon in Sunday’s Daily Star can see what happens when you go to Washington and speak your mind (read filibuster and minimum wage). It appears Senator Sinema is not far enough left for Moveon. The implied threat is that if you don’t follow the hard left narrative, they will work to see this will be your last term in Congress. It seems to me she is one of the few, on either side of the aisle, who are working toward compromise and uniting as promised by President Biden.
Dick Walter
Northwest side
