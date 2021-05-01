 Skip to main content
Letter: Sinema Not Voting Democratic Party Line
Checking Senator Sinema's voting record, I find that she follows the Party line about 75% 0f the time.

I originally voted for her because she convinced me that she gives great attention to the issues before she votes.

I disagree with her on some issues, but she and I are on the same page most of the time.

We don't want automatons representing US in Washington, we want opened minds representing us

Thank you, Senator Simena.

Michael Nichols

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

