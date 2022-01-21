Letter: Sinema should stop blocking Democratic priorities

When Arizona hopefully elects a Democratic governor this year, I will urge Sen. Krysten Sinema to do the honorable thing and resign so that the new governor can appoint in her place an individual who supports the principles and policies of the Democratic Party. Sen. Sinema has demonstrated faulty logic and historical ignorance in blocking critical bills on infrastructure and the defense of voting rights that virtually every other Senate Democrat supports and which have the strong support of a majority of voters.
She should make way for a Democrat who actually supports the goals of her Democratic colleagues rather than pursue her forlorn fantasy that Mitch McConnell’s Senate Republicans will work on a bipartisan basis to enact critical bills. McConnell has only one goal: to do everything within his power to keep President Biden and Democrats from accomplishing anything.
John Covert
Northeast side
