Please contact Senator Sinema asking why she, together with Senator Cortez-Masto have introduced a bill that would allow Hudbay Mining company to dump millions of toxic tailings on public lands! The environmental damage that a mine in the Santa Rita mountains will do will last for hundreds of years. And this bill totally overlooks the fact that the Colorado river is at its lowest level ever and yet mining is one of the greatest users of water in Arizona. Hudbay is planning on pumping water from the aquifer in Green Valley and replenishing it with CAP water --- very short-sighted, and potentially devastating to area residents, as our CAP allocations are in the process of being cut.