Letter: Sinema the Republican enabler

I am offended by Senator Sinema’s behavior in the Senate. The $7.25 minimum wage hasn’t risen in 11 years. It fails to provide livable income in any state. Sinema didn’t just vote against an increase. She brought cake into the chamber, sashayed up the aisle, and gave thumbs-down for the cameras.
She gives a different kind of finger to millions of struggling Americans. The unemployed are behind on rent, mortgage, and utilities — a livable wage is crucial for recovery.
Tough stuff!
Sinema gives Republicans veto power over President Biden’s agenda. In a 50-50 Senate, Republicans represent over 10 million fewer people than Democrats. Letting them wield the filibuster stymies the will of the people. It was exciting when Sinema won in 2010, but I won’t vote to send her back to Washington if she continues to enable minority rule.
Anesa Miller
Patagonia
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.