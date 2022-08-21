 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Sinema vs. Lake

Well, Arizona’s reigning prom queen, Kyrsten, now has a contender, Kari. The prom queen is undeniably pretty, has a huge ego, and, according to the boys she works with, is really smart. (But what boys in the entourage wouldn’t curry her favor?) The contender, on the other hand, also admittedly attractive, with a big ego, shows no evidence of being really smart, only paying unquestioned fealty to the exiled would-be monarch. Like the popular girls in high school, they will be fun to watch, until the contender is swept off the stage into the dustbin of history.

Glenn Kjos

East side

