Letter: Sinema

Re: Oct. 28 letter, "Why isn't Sen. Kyrsten Sinema a hero?"
The author believes that going against one's party makes one a hero. You just can't make this stuff up. What really makes a politician a hero is supporting the Constitution and the American people when your party is dead wrong.
Selling your constituents out to the highest bidder doesn't make you a hero. It makes you a HINO (human in name only). We have to get rid of Sinema as soon as possible. Although this would lead to her replacement being a Republican with similar morals.
Walter Mann
Marana
