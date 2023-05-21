Re: April 20 letter: “Sinema is filling a gap”. Thanks for the update, I was wondering what the Democrat I voted for was doing. Other than getting herself elected and immediately abandoning the party that got her there. Catering to the Wealthy Establishment (who apparently have been abandoned to weep in their wealth). Since I’m not part of the Establishment, and do not know anyone who is, I’ll be sure to abandon her.
Thad Appelman
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.