A few years ago a federal judge stopped the Rosemont Copper Mine due to an interpretation of the 1872 mining law that said the owners of Rosemont Mine must have mineral rights to adjacent federal land where the owners wanted to dump the tailings.

A few weeks ago Nevada U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto drafted and introduced a bill that would allow the dumping of waste like mine tailings onto adjacent federal lands even if the mining company has no mineral rights on that land. Arizona US Senator Kyrsten Sinema has signed on as a co-sponsor of the bill.

Limitations to the 1872 Mining Law need to be passed, not expansive language that pollutes federal land, the citizen's land.

Once again corporate interests are more important to Senator Sinema than mere Arizona citizens' interest in declining water tables and pollution.

Matt Somers 125 N Vine Ave

Midtown