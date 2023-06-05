Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: The Texas Impeachment

Letter: The Texas Impeachment

The impeachment of Texas Adjutant General Ken Paxton for abusing his office will hopefully impact the Constitutional oath-breakers still in of…

Letter: Alan Dershowitz

Letter: Alan Dershowitz

Kudos to Judge Tuchi for holding Alan Dershowitz and two other attorneys responsible for the $140,000 in legal fees owed by Maripoca county in…

Letter: Mining

Letter: Mining

I have worked over 20 years in the mining industry in Arizona. My experience includes safety, environment and security aspects associated with…

Comments may be used in print.