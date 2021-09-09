 Skip to main content
Letter: Sinema's Stand on Filibuster Hurts Arizona
Letter: Sinema's Stand on Filibuster Hurts Arizona

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema would have us believe that minorities are being protected by keeping the filibuster. I can only guess that she believes she is protecting us Democrats when the split is the 49%/51% that we see in the Arizona legislature. Unfortunately in the US Senate she is giving Senators from the 25 lower population states total power over the 50 Senators representing 83.6% of us in the 25 higher population states. With Arizona in the top 25 her stand abrogates her responsibility to us by giving the power of the filibuster to a truly tiny 16.4% minority. People say she is smart and strategic. Is it smart and strategic to allow a Wyoming Senator representing 1.5% as many people as a California Senator to veto any legislation on voting rights, healthcare, infrastructure and climate change? What explains this?

Dee Maitland

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

