Regarding Tim Steller's column "South Tucson resists opportunity in favor of affordability," we must learn from American history. Single room occupancy (SRO) housing allows the rental of a private bedroom. Kitchens are shared while bathrooms may be shared or private. Drafters of the 1787 U.S. Constitution stayed in Philadelphia boardinghouses. We permit dorms, but only for college students. Do students possess a higher level of maturity and judgement that enables congregate living? Between the 1970s and the 1990s, we demolished 1m aging SRO units after cities banned new SROs via zoning. As it ever was, we need SROs for young/seasonal workers, new Americans, and many people recovering from a life disruption.