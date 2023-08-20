Regarding Tim Steller's column "South Tucson resists opportunity in favor of affordability," we must learn from American history. Single room occupancy (SRO) housing allows the rental of a private bedroom. Kitchens are shared while bathrooms may be shared or private. Drafters of the 1787 U.S. Constitution stayed in Philadelphia boardinghouses. We permit dorms, but only for college students. Do students possess a higher level of maturity and judgement that enables congregate living? Between the 1970s and the 1990s, we demolished 1m aging SRO units after cities banned new SROs via zoning. As it ever was, we need SROs for young/seasonal workers, new Americans, and many people recovering from a life disruption.
Critics may argue that SROs are undignified, but the status quo is a human rights and public health emergency. Unless and until South Tucson raises tax revenue to provide complete studio or 1-bedroom units at lower subsidized rent rates, cities are obligated to legalize cheaper housing with less private space, higher maintenance, and effective crime prevention.
Michael Collins
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.