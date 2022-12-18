Letter: Sire losers

Growing up being called a sore loser was a a real insult, now it's general practice among Republicans. Now GOP candidates can't accept losses. I've voted in 13 Presidential elections, the candidates I favored won six times, their opponents won 7. I accepted every defeat. Same as in sports, don't whine, improve your team. Being a whiny crybaby who refuses to accept losing is unbecoming. Some of the more gullible people. After years of being lied to about election reliability won't accept their candidates were disliked by general populace and lost.