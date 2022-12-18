 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 18th through December 25th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Tucson Appliance Company

Letter: Sire losers

  • Comments

Growing up being called a sore loser was a a real insult, now it's general practice among Republicans. Now GOP candidates can't accept losses. I've voted in 13 Presidential elections, the candidates I favored won six times, their opponents won 7. I accepted every defeat. Same as in sports, don't whine, improve your team. Being a whiny crybaby who refuses to accept losing is unbecoming. Some of the more gullible people. After years of being lied to about election reliability won't accept their candidates were disliked by general populace and lost.

Craig Miller

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Sore loser Lake

When the Governor's race was called for Katie Hobbs, instead of finding a crumb of professionalism or graciousness, Kari Lake instead continue…

Letter: Tucson botanical gardens

Letter: Tucson botanical gardens

I was treated to a dinner and night out at tucson botanical gardens by friends. It was beyond everyone’s expectations and I would highly recom…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News