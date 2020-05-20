Letter: Sisters of St. Joe/Carondelet
Articles on the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet are always quite interesting. I attended The St. Joseph boys boarding school at South 12th avenue and 36th Street on the southwest side during the school years from 1940-45. Prior to 1940 it ceased to be an orphanage. We had 4 ten bed dormitories and it was also a day school. The Sisters operated a girls boarding school at what is now St Josephs hospital. What a truly great ministry of these Sisters. God Bless them and may it continue!

Robert Greene

East side

