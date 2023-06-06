I received our esteemed Representative Grijalva’s endorsement for the Tucson City Council Ward One incumbent. Not so much surprised, but disappointed that Grijalva would be unaware of the lack of leadership, interest and involvement the incumbent, Lane Santa Cruz has shown for her Ward One constituency during her first and hopefully last term. Raul Grijalva has built a sterling reputation in our community from his days on the TUSD Board, as a Pima County Supervisor and for the last several years as southern Arizona’s Congressman. However, Grijalva should sit this one out and not reward the incumbent with his endorsement. Especially, when it’s obvious that Miguel Ortega challenging Santa Cruz for the Council seat, brings the kind of commitment and passion that Raul Grijalva has shown for decades. I urge the Tucson Ward One voters to support Miguel Ortega and bring back true representation and leadership to the south and west sides.