Letter: Situational Ironies

The Star edition of 12-28-19 had an article which described the good work of the Arizona Game and Fish Department in providing lifesaving water catchments for wildlife in need of water during dry spells. I appreciate their work in carrying out this compassionate policy. The front page of the same edition led with the headline "Feds deny reallocation of funds to shelter for migrants". This triggered a reminder of the fact that individuals who leave water in the desert for migrants have faced criminal prosecution for their compassionate actions. I thank the Star for highlighting the ironies which abound in the harsh realities of life in the Sonoran desert.
Richard Bierce
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.