I read the first few paragraphs, then I shut down the Star. I’m sick of reading about the worst of human impulses “gaining traction.” For every right-wing sheriff with “bright blue eyes and warm smile,” the writer could find 30 “warm brown, hazel or blue eyes” bringing kindness and empathy to the world. I’ve stopped watching commercial network news—half the program devoted to aggressive consumerism. I prefer PBS News Hour and the thoughtful features on NPR. They don’t shy away from the worst but also cover innovators, dedicated researchers, those involved in conservation and restoration, those feeding the hungry. They listen to the experts with years of experience. Certainly the Star could find some of these “gaining traction.” I’m tired of being marginalized and underrepresented. I promise next time to skip the junk and read only the thoughtful articles, of which there are many.