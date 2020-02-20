Letter: Skip the races
Before you go to the horse races, please consider that hundreds of horses die on America's race tracks every year in brutal, painful fashion.  756 horses were killed in 2019 alone, including 50 horses on Arizona's tracks (6 at Arizona Downs, 1 at Rilllito Park and 43 at Turf Paradise). And these are just the numbers we know about. Who knows how many more die behind the scenes during training.

In addition to this loss of life, horses used for racing often suffer years of intense and solitary confinement, drugs/doping and being whipped/beaten for motivation. And then, when their racing utility expires, are sent off to slaughter for their "retirement."

Horse racing is an unscrupulous exploit that harms horses for entertainment and greed. We would never tolerate a so-called "sport" which saw hundreds of human casualties a year and we should not tolerate it for animals either, especially when they have no say in the matter.

Kim Flaherty

Downtown

