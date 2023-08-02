Regarding Man, woman killed in midtown crash under Law & Order Briefs in today's Arizona Daily Star, I'd like to ask the Mayor, the Chief of Police and City Council what they plan to do to end the lawlessness on our city roads. Others have written about the same situation, but people are still being injured, if not outrightly killed on our streets. Is the City simply writing it off? I seem to recall a recent addition to the upper echelon of the City police saying traffic control would be his number one priority. What I see is nothing happening. I've heard people say there's a tremendous lack of law enforcement staff. So are we to simply accept that and go no farther? This is a pitiful situation and it's too bad civilians can't sue the City for being so recklessly cavalier about so serious a situation. How about it?????