Letter: Sleeping Outside Due To Choices Made
It is unfortunate that people are experiencing homeless and should be helped. But being homeless is almost always due to the choices people make. Living beyond your means, not saving for a rainy day, choosing not to develop marketable employment skills, not realizing the value of a free education and not recognizing the problem that put them in a homeless situation. The first step in solving a problem is recognizing the true nature of the problem. Usually, homelessness is the result of the individual's decision. But everybody needs help of some kind eventually. Nobody needs to be enabled to continue making bad decisions.

James Abels

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

