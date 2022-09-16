Letter: Sleeping signal for turning left

Since moving to Green Valley six years ago, this has happened to me a dozen times, at dusk or later: On the northeast corner of Esperanza and La Cañada, stopped at the light, I wait for the green arrow to turn left and head north onto La Cañada. But the arrow doesn't appear! Last Saturday I sat through three cycles waiting for it. At the fourth cycle, I saw cars across from me, those facing west, turn left to go north on La Cañada. They got an arrow but we didn't? I gave up then and drove straight ahead at the next green light and made a U-turn as soon as I could. Sometimes, with no car in the lane next to me, I back up, move to the right, and go straight. When no one is behind me, I try backing up and driving forward to "trigger" the signal -- to no avail. Does this arrow sometimes go to sleep at twilight? It's frustrating, possibly dangerous.