On Sunday, March 17, my wife and I witnessed a horrific accident at the intersection of Broadway and Houghton. We were disappointed that this was not reported in the Star the next day. This was the third major accident we have seen or driven past in the last few months. Perhaps if there were a daily reckoning in the paper each day detailing these accidents and their suspected causes it would give Tuconans something to think about. Heck, maybe it would incentivize drivers to slow down, and even hesitate before running red lights. Gosh, maybe some folks would begin to make use of their turn signals. These sticks protruding from your steering column are not that hard to use. Please slow down, be courteous, and know that you hold the lives of yourself and others literally in the palm of your two hands.
Robert Sprague
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.