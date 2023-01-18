 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Slow Down, Tucson

A friend theorizes that the farther south or west one goes, the faster and more reckless the drivers. Having driven in New York, Miami and Tucson – I think he’s right.

Tucsonans subscribe to the myth that driving at least 10 mph over posted speed limits is a Constitutional right. If that were true, why are Americans paying billions in tax dollars to erect road signs telling otherwise? Signage limiting us to 40 mph on a city street means that’s the maximum legal speed. Not 55, 45 or even 40.1 mph.

If individuals have carte blanche to decide speed, why not discard worthless signage and save tax money? Otherwise, let's enforce our laws by reinstating traffic-monitoring cameras. Use them to issue uncontestable tickets and make drivers more aware of surroundings. Let's lower outrageous insurance costs and kill outlandish myths, rather than cyclists, fellow motorists, and umbrella ladies.

Jack Calaway

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

