Letter: Slow Streets

Tucson would benefit from assigning some streets to be Slow Streets. These streets are designated to support alternative transportation
where vehicles are only permitted as residential traffic.
Lately, while biking I have noticed a dramatic increase in speeding vehicles traveling very dangerously on Mountain Ave., which is designated for bike traffic as a "Bike Boulevard - lower traffic, lower speed street with improvements that prioritize bike travel." However, many drivers are using this street as their personal fast track to and from Speedway to Limberlost Rd. Speeding vehicles can be extremely dangerous for cyclists riding in the bike lane as there are times when cyclists will have to suddenly pull out of the bike lane due to dangerous hazards.
There are several schools along Mountain Ave., with students of all ages walking to and from the school bus stops. Aside from the university, there is Salpointe high school, a Montessori school, and Rio Vista elementary school all contributing to Mountain Ave., foot and bike traffic.
Cheryl Kelli
Downtown
