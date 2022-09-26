Letter: Slow Streets

Lately, while biking I have noticed a dramatic increase in speeding vehicles traveling very dangerously on Mountain Ave., which is designated for bike traffic as a "Bike Boulevard - lower traffic, lower speed street with improvements that prioritize bike travel." However, many drivers are using this street as their personal fast track to and from Speedway to Limberlost Rd. Speeding vehicles can be extremely dangerous for cyclists riding in the bike lane as there are times when cyclists will have to suddenly pull out of the bike lane due to dangerous hazards.