Letter: Slowly

Every day it hits me in the face. The news is so bad that I slowly force myself to read it. Every week your corporate news style is slowly getting worse, with more wire service stories and less local sourcing. Then to blast the comics and features to ruin and try to explain it in corporatese makes it even worse. Then to reduce the size of what's left in is, you know, an insult. I am not canceling yet...just slowly moving that way