Letter: Slur pulled from place names

As an Arizona history buff and student of place names I support the ongoing effort to remove the derogatory word "squaw" from our maps. In the case of Piestewa Peak however I will note that indigenous people did NOT name places after persons. Names such as Cochise and Geronimo were applied by Anglos.

Lacking written languages, indigenous place names tend to describe recognizable features of places so named; thus the mountain we know as Sentinel Peak (aka "A" Mountain) just west of downtown was named Chuk Shon (dark at the base) the name that evolved into Tucson.

William Thornton

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

