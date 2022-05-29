Letter: Smart Approach To Saving Water

Arizona and the rest of the West is facing a severe water shortage. The Arizona Star has reported on this extensively and readers have been vocal. Recommended solutions to the problem have included everything from a freeze on all new construction and development to the Governor's idea of spending a billion dollars on a desalinization plant in Mexico.

What hasn't been suggested is reducing the use of water by agriculture, the largest consumer. In Arizona agriculture uses 72% of the water. Residential use is 22% and industrial use is 6%. Agriculture is important to Arizona's economy so simply shutting off water to farms is not the answer. But there is a solution - drip systems. Most Arizona farms don't use drip systems which use 30-50% less water.

Instead of spending a billion on desalinization, how about putting that into grants for farmers to switch to drip irrigation? That could have a huge impact on consumption.

Dan Watson

Oracle

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

