Letter: Smart People

Do you wear a seat belt to prevent catastrophic injury in an accident? Do you obey your doctor’s orders to recover from whatever ails you? Do you follow safety guidelines to avoid injury? That is what smart people do. They pay attention to the science, and they act accordingly.
They take the advice of experts, such as CDC Director Walensky who has warns us of a possible 4th surge of Covid if states open too quickly. Like her, they know that a slight downturn in cases is not enough. They know we cannot afford another spike in cases, another round of overcrowded hospitals, and another rise in preventable deaths. They know that our economy will never return to normal until we defeat the virus once and for all.
So, they will be patient for a little longer. They will continue to practice social distancing, and they will wear their masks. That is what smart people do. We wish our governor were one of them.
Diana Alexander
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.