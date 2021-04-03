 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Smart People
View Comments

Letter: Smart People

  • Comments

Do you wear a seat belt to prevent catastrophic injury in an accident? Do you obey your doctor’s orders to recover from whatever ails you? Do you follow safety guidelines to avoid injury? That is what smart people do. They pay attention to the science, and they act accordingly.

They take the advice of experts, such as CDC Director Walensky who has warns us of a possible 4th surge of Covid if states open too quickly. Like her, they know that a slight downturn in cases is not enough. They know we cannot afford another spike in cases, another round of overcrowded hospitals, and another rise in preventable deaths. They know that our economy will never return to normal until we defeat the virus once and for all.

So, they will be patient for a little longer. They will continue to practice social distancing, and they will wear their masks. That is what smart people do. We wish our governor were one of them.

Diana Alexander

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News