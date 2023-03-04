In David Devine's column about the UA's cashless policy, he described himself as one of many people over 65 who don't have a smartphone. I am one of those people too, and I have experienced the discrimination against us. One example is the grocery store where I can't benefit from certain sales because the coupons are digital only. Another example of unfair sales in grocery stores is when one can only get the sale price if he/she buys three or four of that item. Elderly people living alone don't want or need three twelve packs of soda or four bags of chips. They would just like to occasionally have a soda or a few chips. Why can't they buy single items for the sale price?