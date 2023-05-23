I wanted to second Julie Smith’s editorial. It is not that Rep. Ciscomani is a bad congressman. He would be a perfectly suitable congressman for some deep red district in a deep red state like Alabama or Wyoming. But Arizona is a purple state and the Sixth District, as the last election shows, is evenly divided. Ms. Smith correctly argues that the deeply conservative nature of Ciscomani’s views make him unfit to serve an evenly divided district. For example, while some moderate Republicans from swing districts have reached out to Democrats to try to solve the debt crisis, Ciscomani has sided with the hard liners. Fortunately, even with Republican gerrymandering, Ciscomani won his election by a razor thin margin in an off-year election that typically favors the party out of power. The only solace should be that his extremist views will not play well nearly as well in a presidential election year.