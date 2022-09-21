 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Snake in Wolf's Clothing?

US Senate candidate Brake Masters has been busy making his website less Trumpy. This despite his avowed supplication to the Trump gospel that won him the Republican nomination. Has Brake had some sort of epiphany? No. He's just been advised that his extreme right stance, as dictated by Masters' master, will be a boat anchor. So he has gussied up his site to look as though he is somewhat rational. Don't buy it! This snake will do and say just about anything to enhance his opportunity.

He has no beliefs that aren't for sale. I call that spineless. A snake dressed up as a wolf. Blake the snake...isn't that a professional wrestler?

Scott Lukomski

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

