Letter: SNAP cuts are not racially biased

This Christmas season I am grateful that while I was in college I did not encounter instructors like Megan Carney, (SNAP cuts, Dec 20, 2019) who baselessly jump to conclusion that fit their liberal persuasions. Her conclusion that requiring dependentless, able bodied adults work at least twenty hours per week in not “inextricably tied to race and the policing of citizenship in the United States.””
No where in her narrative does she assert this is not an across the board SNAP restriction, but one that affects perhaps 700,000 citizens, reflecting about 1.75% of all SNAP recipients.
But because the professor says it, well then, it must be so——just another racist tactic designed to perpetuate ”our nations deeply entrenched economic disparities.”
So as a student, if I were expected to regurgitate such nonsense on my final exam, I could not and under my Christmas tree I would find, gift wrapped just for me, a final grade of F for the class.
Richard Dinges
Catalina
