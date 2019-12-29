Letter: SNAP

Marc Paulus was right on with his support of SnaP or Food Stamps as they were once known. His personal story of how they helped him reach the pinnaacle of success he now enjoys is a truth that so many recepients could echo. Snap is a psuccessfrul program that does not cost our govt. much at all. the good that it does far outreaches the cost. The money spent stays within the United States. Farmers, wholesalers, retailors and families in need all benefi. No one gets rich unlike those who are reaping billions of dollars from government programs likr private prisons,and those who contract to keep migrant childdren lockd up.
The new rules are politcal chicanery. Those in power use SNAP as a whipping boy that unfairly hurts the poor. Why not look at reality and see that the Trump tax reformss are a massive revenue rip off
Once again the poor are deemed the culprit and the rich win the benefits.
Ann Young
Oro Valley
