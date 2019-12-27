Letter: Sneaky Snake "Ducey", State Income Tax Increase
Letter: Sneaky Snake "Ducey", State Income Tax Increase

Our RINO Governor appears to have gotten away with his Arizona State Income Tax increase. He Vetoed the attempt to adjust our State Taxes because of the Great President Trump Tax cut Standard Deduction Increase last year. Well guess what, we'll be filing in a few weeks and it looks like everybody forgot about the :Property Tax Adjustment for State Income Tax Standard Deduction. I voted for this RINO, but will not make that mistake again if he runs for any other office after leaving this Term!

John Schmelzkopf

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

