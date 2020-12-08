Letter: Snowbird go home!

Is Mark Finchem one of those snowbirds who couldn’t afford to go back to Kalamazoo, so he just stayed? Remember “Unite the Right” rally? They chanted “Jews will not replace us”. The Oath keepers also killed an anti fascist demonstrator. Mark is a card carrying member of that group!
Do you like your public lands? Mark would like federal land turned over to the state. Where it can be parceled off and sold to private interest for profit. He’s even backed legislation to help undermine the safety of public lands remaining federal and public.
Now Finchem takes the day off to attend a hearing where no one is under oath to tell the truth. He joins the trump clown train screaming fraud! The court ruling agreed to review 1,600 ballots. Auditors then only found less than 10 errors and they still aren’t satisfied!
What gets me is why we keep putting people like Mark in office? Worse is why we give him a paycheck.
Larry Robinson
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
