 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Snowbird go home!
View Comments

Letter: Snowbird go home!

Is Mark Finchem one of those snowbirds who couldn’t afford to go back to Kalamazoo, so he just stayed? Remember “Unite the Right” rally? They chanted “Jews will not replace us”. The Oath keepers also killed an anti fascist demonstrator. Mark is a card carrying member of that group!

Do you like your public lands? Mark would like federal land turned over to the state. Where it can be parceled off and sold to private interest for profit. He’s even backed legislation to help undermine the safety of public lands remaining federal and public.

Now Finchem takes the day off to attend a hearing where no one is under oath to tell the truth. He joins the trump clown train screaming fraud! The court ruling agreed to review 1,600 ballots. Auditors then only found less than 10 errors and they still aren’t satisfied!

What gets me is why we keep putting people like Mark in office? Worse is why we give him a paycheck.

Larry Robinson

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Police Officers

Law enforcement is the only occupation I know of that: You have to know city, state and local laws as well as any attorney without the benefit…

Local-issues

Letter: Recall Christy

No matter how Supervisor Steve Christy rationalizes it, his vote against certification of recent Pima County election results is a direct slap…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News