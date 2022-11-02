Letter: Snowflake for Governor

I was a Robson supporter in the Primary election, not a Kari Lake fan. Since then, Katie Hobbs has managed to convince me to vote for Lake. Being afraid to debate Kari Lake proves to me she is a snowflake afraid of getting her feelings hurt or getting embarrassed. The governor has a tough job. Lots of people will not agree with you or treat you kindly. Working to reduce crime, make positive changes to the border disaster, address the illegal drug epidemic, and negotiating with Cities, Businesses, Farmings, and the Tribes on how to improve our water issues will all require strong and forceful leadership. If she is afraid of a debate or worse unsure of her ability to defend her positions in a debate, she doesn’t have what it takes to be my Governor.