A July 12 writer stated in the Star that we should read "an article from The Arizona Republic featuring interviews of our primary candidates," to learn more about the issues Miguel Ortega is concerned about.

Hmmm? So, Tucsonans should be learning about our LOCAL candidates from the Phoenix newspaper, rather than seeing their responses to well thought-out questions posed by our LOCAL newspaper, The Arizona Daily Star? The Star did an excellent job laying out specific questions, tied to issues of interest to LOCAL Tucson residents (rather than Phoenix concerns). This IS the LOCAL Ward 1 seat that they are campaigning for.

That writer added, "Unfortunately Mayor Romero and Councilperson Santa Cruz did not respond to the questions" posed by the Phoenix questionnaire, while ignoring that they were both very direct and specific in their responses to the LOCAL questionnaire, although her preferred candidate was not as direct in his. Incidentally, I reside in Ward 1, the other writer resides in Ward 3.

John Roldan

West side