Letter: So-called Debate

Our televised political “debates” have degenerated into nothing more than slugfests of name calling and grandstanding. Very little energy goes into explaining candidates’ policy positions and vision which voters need in order to make informed choices. I admire Katie Hobbs for refusing to take part in a televised “debate” and for suggesting an alternative format that would actually enlighten voters. If more candidates followed her lead we could perhaps find our way forward to an era of decorum and respect in the public forum.