Letter: So many "filters."

Originally, researchers at ASU and U of AZ were collaborating on COVID-19 numbers received from healthcare facilities throughout the state. Their reported results didn’t look favorable to Governor Ducey (or Trump?) and the researchers were forbidden to continue their work. We then switched to hearing from the CDC in Atlanta regarding their figures, This occurred after “changes” in the CDC created much doubt about how the numbers were gathered and reported. That too didn’t seem to please the administration, so numbers from hospitals reported to the CDC were redirected directly to the White House so they could produce the reports. A recent letter here noted that we should be giving Governor Ducey more credit for “Covid-19 numbers, hospitalizations, and deaths that are falling from their peak in June” makes me wonder about what we are actually seeing versus what we are being told about the numbers.
Alan Barreuther
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
