As a 20 year veteran of the newspaper business, I read some articles with skepticism. When fact checking information, it’s also critical to weigh the source of information. Dennis Fischer’s March 3, letter regarding Arizona’s water shortage caught my eye. He is correct saying there are “long-term water issues” to be addressed.

He criticizes FICO, the 85 year old family owned pecan grower for excessive water use while praising the proposed Hudbay mine benefits to the community. He doesn’t mention Hudbay’s particulate matter polluting the community’s air, millions of tons of toxic tailings, 165,000 tons of sulfuric acid produced and hauled through the community annually , or its effect on property values, all while underplaying daily water depletion of 11,000,000 gallons.

He also forgot to mention that he’s been Site Coordinator for Hudbay. So much for full disclosure. For what it’s worth, I have no financial interest in the outcome. I just want what’s best for Arizona.

Gerry Wolter

SaddleBrooke