Letter: so much for good deeds

I recently did something that I don't ordinarily do: I donated money to a political campaign. Yes, I put my money where my mouth is-- and isn't that an odd (and disgusting!) expression? I had decided that the politician that I disliked was so irksome, that I should do more than just yell at the TV when a commercial for the incumbent was aired.
Since then, the candidate to whom I sent the money has inundated me with leaflets, pamphlets and e-mails..... asking me for MORE money! That's right: the contender has seemingly spent all the donation that I sent to the campaign asking me for another donation to the campaign! Money well spent?? Hardly!
In life, I try to NOT make the same mistake twice. Hopefully, this time I have learned this lesson: no good deed goes unpunished!
rick cohn
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
