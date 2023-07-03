World average temperatures are rising; average rainfall is declining; glaciers are melting; ocean levels are rising and warming; increasing wildfires; heat domes; etc. Currently, the consensus of most scientists is that it is all due to climate change brought on by human activity since the industrial revolution. This was predicted decades ago when we might have averted the crisis we are in now. Did we listen to Al Gore telling us the Inconvenient Truth? No. Most of the world opted to believe the lies told to us by the entities that stood to economically benefit from continuing to rely on fossil fuels. And who is suffering? Not the Exxon-Mobil executives. Those that are suffering the most (impoverished people, innocent animals) are the ones that had the least responsibility for this mess. Perhaps, one day, AI will be better stewards of this planet than humans are.