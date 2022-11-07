 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: So tired !

I’m tired of hearing that Inflation is transitory.

Tired of hearing that the border is closed, that our economy is strong, our energy sector is strong, being told we will be powered by green energy in my lifetime, being told that boys can be girls and girls can be boys, being told that biological males can compete against girls; being told that Abortion has been reduced to the word “Choice”.

Lies that the mainstream media pushes on us endlessly, about election security, border security, security of the US dollar, security of our streets.

Tired of hearing about how bad our law enforcement is.

I no longer believe the lies told by our political elites as they spend our hard earned dollars frivolously; Lies about how printing money and endless spending will pay for itself.

Such terrible lies have caused myself and many others to distrust those in whom we’ve entrusted with our governance.

A wave of distrust is coming to sweep many of these liars from office. Beware !

Richard Barnes

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

