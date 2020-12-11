 Skip to main content
Letter: So you don't want the vaccine?
Letter: So you don't want the vaccine?

So you don't want to get vaccinated against COVID? How about a little incentive. Should a person refuse to get vaccinated then

1) All taxpayer benefits (e.g. unemployment, welfare, food stamps, whatever) immediately cease.

2) No health coverage for COVID infections. You won’t even be allowed near a hospital.

3) Congress needs to pass a special tax that is very onerous and applies to all individuals who refuse vaccination, the proceeds to be applied to reviving the economy.

If you refuse a COVID vaccine you aren’t just a public health menace you are an economic menace.

Rick Cunnington

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

