Letter: So you don't want to be vaccinated
Letter: So you don't want to be vaccinated

On 7/11/21, radio talk show host, Phil Valentine, got COVID19 that settled in his lungs. A few days later he wrote that he thought he was "on the other side of it" describing the painful coughing, congestion, fatigue. Previously, from his bully pulpit, he expressed disagreement with mask mandates, scoffed at vaccination because his chances of dying from the virus were "way less than 1%" and claimed the hospitals were never in danger of being overwhelmed. Many of his listeners didn't get vaccinated because he didn't.

Meanwhile, Mr. Valentine went critical last Sunday and was helicoptered to a hospital with a heart/lung machine.

How many people followed the advice of a talk radio show host? Didn't wear masks or get vaccinated or have health insurance? Would be able to afford a helicopter ride? Miss a month plus of work?

Finally, how many of these people could live with the knowledge that their behavior endangered their loved ones and allowed a dangerous virus to evolve into a more dangerous virus?

Cindy Soffrin

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

