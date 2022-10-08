Letter: So You Think It Could Never Happen Here

The series on PBS “The U.S. and the Holocaust” shows the deep fear of Jews and Immigrants in the U.S. The fear, hatred and lies about those who are not “like us” has come back to America in the form of many groups.

Southern Poverty Law Center identified 733 hate groups in 2021. Wikipedia says there are 38,000 Oath Keepers. NBC reported QAnon groups have millions of members including AZ politicians.

The AZMIRROR lists; Mary Ann Mendoza, Lis Harris, David Farnsworth, and Justine Wadsack as sharing the QAnon slogan on social media. ABC News reports Republican Secretary of State candidate Mark Finchem “continues to espouse the ‘big Lie’”, and won’t say if he will accept the vote count of an election. Rep. Finchem appeared on a number of QAnon talk shows and spoke at their conferences. Kari Lake appeared on the “InTheMatrix” QAnon show.

Please watch the series.

Ray Omdahl

Green Valley