Letter: Social distancing and hygiene practices in shopping

I want to applaud the Target employees for cleaning and wiping down shopping carts and the self-checkout lanes after they are used. However, their fastidious cleaning was undone by one customer I saw yesterday (Ina and Thornydale store). I was checking out and two people behind there was a young mother with a toddler in a cart. The toddler started to cough! Neither one was wearing a mask. This has to stop. If someone is sick or recovering, wear protective gear or bandana. A lack of care can kill someone in compromised health now. No manner of social distancing is going to remedy our current health crisis until ALL adhere to good health practices. Listen to the experts. We are in this together, folks.
Paula Palotay
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!