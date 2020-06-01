Letter: Social Distancing Rebel
Letter: Social Distancing Rebel

Recently visited an Oro Valley Bakery which had social distancing markers on floor as well as plexiglass dividers separating staff from customers. A young woman came in behind me without a mask; I was masked and gloved as my husband has a compromised immune system. I was okay with the customer behind me as long as she kept her distance but she did not. She approached the display case - not waiting until I was finished with my transaction; and turned to talk to me not keeping designated distance between us. I put my arm out and said you’re not wearing a mask. I attempted to explain my concerns and she proceeded to call me a name and said that my concern for my husbands’s welfare was not her problem. I realize we’re all experiencing difficulties but why the outright meanness and lack of common decency.

Carolanne Flagg

Foothills

